MusicSmart gets major update with Smart Sections, Instruments Insights, and more

Two years ago, developer Marcos Tanaka (creator of the popular MusicHarbor app) released MusicSmart, an app that enhances the Apple Music experience with detailed notes and credits for each song. This week, Tanaka released version 2.0 of MusicSmart, which comes with some important improvements. Read on as we detail what’s new with the update.

As described by my 9to5Mac colleague Chance Miller, MusicSmart helps you learn more about your favorite albums and songs.

MusicSmart shows virtually everything you’d ever want to know about a song or album, including high-res artwork, samples, engineers, mastering details, studio information, and much more. It truly is a digital replacement for the liner notes we used to find in physical media.

MusicSmart 2.0

With MusicSmart 2.0, the app is getting even better. For example, there is a new feature called Smart Sections, which automatically groups credits by their categories in the song creation process. This includes categories such as Songwriting and Composition, Performance, and Recording Instruments.

“Smart Sections also ensures that these categories follow a logical order, so Marketing and Distribution never comes before Songwriting and Composition,” says the developer. “This is especially good for songs that involve a large number of professionals, because it’s much easier to read and understand who contributed to each aspect of the song,” he adds.

Another new feature coming with the update is named “Roles and Instruments Insights.” It lets you understand the role of each instrument used in that song, helping people learn more about the process of creating music. There’s also Continuous Mode with a new Now Playing screen, Trending Songs, and other interface improvements.

MusicSmart is available on the App Store as a one-time purchase of $3.99. The app requires a device running iOS 15 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.