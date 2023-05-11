Hands-on: My Mini Tech Essentials | The Perfect Weekend EDC [Video]

I have recently been on a mission to reduce how much tech I bring with me during weekend activities. During the week if I travel for work, or need to go into an office, I bring my big backpack filled with a Macbook Air, an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, chargers, dongles, headphones, and so much more. It ends up being pretty heavy, and I usually don’t even use everything I bring with me. On the weekends, I try and shift my focus and bring much less with me when I go on a day trip or even overnight. The goal of this EDC is to make sure I am present but also have enough with me to possibly get some work done. I believe I have perfected my mini tech EDC. Here is everything I bring with me!

https://youtu.be/V9G4oyfHdQ0

Mason EDC Pouch by Waterfield

The Mason EDC Pouch by Waterfield is absolutely perfect for this EDC. It is crafted from premium full-grain leather and ballistic nylon material, offering multiple compartments to store your tech securely. This pouch was also made with the iPad mini in mind. It features a slot that is perfectly designed to fit the iPad Mini and offers extra cushion to make sure it stays safe, even if dropped. With its compact size and thoughtful design, it’s easy to fit into your pocket or bag. Whether it’s cables, adapters, an iPhone, or even chapstick, the Mason EDC Pouch keeps everything in one place.

I recently picked up a baseline iPad Mini (which is currently $100 off on Amazon!). I wanted to give it another try because when I got in on the release date, I was not really impressed. Previously, I was coming from an iPad Pro, so I tried to view it as a mini iPad Pro. The iPad Mini is not that, but if you view the iPad Mini for what it is and change your perspective, then it’s amazing!

The iPad mini is a powerful yet compact tablet that packs a punch. With its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and A15 Bionic chip, it delivers a powerful experience for work or entertainment on the go. Its versatility shines through with Apple Pencil support and form factor. The iPad mini is the perfect companion for note-taking, sketching, or simply enjoying your favorite content with remarkable clarity.

iPhone 13 Mini

Now this is the last of a dying breed. I wanted to get an iPhone 13 Mini for two main reasons. The first is that I wanted a second camera angle for the YouTube channel, and in a well-lit environment, this little device shines; but I also wanted a smaller phone for weekend use. The smaller the display, the less likely I was to pull it out to view content or scroll Twitter. I also made it so every app icon is the camera icon, because the goal of the 13 mini, for me, is to have a camera capable enough to capture those personal family moments. It 100% succeeds at doing that. You also get an A15 bionic, which is still used in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. The only real con is battery life, but I am able to solve that with the next few items!

On the iPhone itself, I like to leave it without a case, but I use the Pitaka MagEZ grip. It’s a MagSafe accessory that attaches to the rear of the iPhone and gives you a way to grip your phone with the finger loop, but also acts as a stand for your iPhone!

AirPods Pro Gen 2

Now these are very self-explanatory. They are very easy to connect across all of your iOS and other Apple devices. They provide an unrivaled transparency mode, and the fit and form factor are great. You get up to 30 hours of listening time with the case and earbuds. And, they are on sale on Amazon for $199 ($50 off retail price). It’s tough to recommend any other earbud, especially for the casual listener.

I like to carry a small USB-C hub just in case I need access to an SD card reader or an HDMI port. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub by HyperDrive fits the bill and also includes some unique aspects. You get all the ports you would need in a pinch:

3.5mm Headphone Jack

USB A Gen 2

SD and MicroSD card slots

USB-C Power Passthrough

HDMI 2.0 Port

But it also includes music playback buttons on the device itself. Originally i thought it was gimmicky, but it actually works very well, and I use it more often than I thought. It also works with literally any streaming app for both video and audio.

Battery accessories

Depending on how long I plan to leave the house I like to bring one of the following powerbanks – the first is the Rolling Square TAU. This is the definition of a mini-tech product. It’s a small 1,400mAh power bank, so do not expect to fully charge your iPhone, but it’s perfect to get you through the end of the day. It has a built-in USB-C and Lightning cable so you could charge your iPhone or any other USB-C-enabled device. The way you charge it is even cool – it comes with a proprietary charging mount that I attached to the leg of my desk but can be mounted anywhere!

If I am going somewhere overnight, then I like to bring something a bit more substantial, which is where Satechi’s Duo Wireless charger comes into play. This is a 10,000 mAh battery bank that has two wireless charging pads to charge an iPhone and AirPods. What makes it stand out as well is that it also acts as a stand for your phone when needed, and then folds down when you don’t need it. It also has a USB-C port that can be used to charge devices while wired at up to 18w. This is perfect for this EDC since I have my iPhone, Airpods, and iPad Mini!

Miscellaneous items

There are three more items I want to quickly mention that fit perfectly into this kit. The first is the paperlike cleaning kit. It’s compact, easy to bring around, and gets the job done. It’s great for keeping smudges off of your iPad Mini. What I love about it is that the spray bottle is also the actual cleaning cloth!

The next item is Pitaka’s Pitatag. This is a keychain built to house an AirTag, but it also has a trick up its sleeve. Not only is it a well-built and premium AirTag keychain, but it also made it into a multitool. They were able to include a screwdriver, a flat head, a hex head, and a pry tool. Love how multi-purpose this thing is.

The last item is what I like to call your tech emergency kit. It’s a credit card-sized case that houses a USB-C to USB-C cable but it also brings USB-A and Lightning adapters. So whenever you need a cable to charge or even for data transfer, you will always have one at arms reach!

Wrap-up

Again, the goal of this EDC was to reduce the weight and amount of items I bring with me on a daily basis, especially on the weekends. I want each item to serve a purpose and sometimes be multi-functional. Overall, this has been the perfect weekend EDC; it has everything I would need to be present and reduce my screen time, while also having the tools to get some actual work done if needed.

What do you think of these EDC picks? Which item resonated the most with you? Do you have different gear that you use at different points of the week? Let’s discuss in the comments below!