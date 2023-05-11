M2 Pro Mac mini now $100 off in Thursday’s best deals, new Beats Fit Pro colors $160 lows, more

It’s Thursday, and the team at 9to5Toys has rounded up all of today’s best deals. The best of the best are now on tap below the fold, with a $100 discount landing on Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini in a rare Amazon sale. That’s joined by a chance to save on the just-released Beats Fit Pro in new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles as pricing hits $160. Then give Siri energy monitoring capabilities with Eve’s HomeKit Thread Smart Plug at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini

Apple just launched its new M2 Mac mini earlier in the year, and while we’ve seen a few discounts go live here and there, those have mostly been on the baseline configurations. Amazon today is now delivering a chance to save on the more capable M2 Pro model, dropping Apple’s most compact macOS machine to $1,199. That’s $100 off the usual $1,299 going rate in order to mark only the third discount so far. We have seen it drop a tad further in a 1-day sale back at the beginning of April, but this is the first discount in over a month and the second-best price yet.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and an 10-core CPU backed by a 16-core GPU and 512GB of storage. We also just took a hands-on look at the performance of Apple’s new machine over at 9to5Mac, too.

Beats Fit Pro in new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles hit $160

Just revealed at the earlier in the year, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now marked down to $160 across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $40 in savings delivers one of the first chances to save and a match all-time low for only the second time on these specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too. The original styles also land at $160, but are within $10 of the Amazon low.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug delivers Thread and energy monitoring at $30

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Eve’s popular Energy HomeKit Smart Plug. Normally selling for $40, clipping the on-page coupon will now drop the price down to $30. That’s 25% off the going rate while also undercutting our previous mention by $4 in order to land at a new 2023 low.

Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

