Apple Pay now available in Panama as expansion to Central America continues

Earlier this month, Apple launched Apple Pay in Guatemala and El Salvador. As expansion into Central American countries continues, the company is now rolling out its payments platform to users in Panama, which is the 81st country in the world to have Apple Pay.

Apple Pay now rolling out in Panama

In Panama, Apple Pay supports multiple local banks, including Banco General, BAC, ST Georges Bank, and Ficohsa. The website of one of the banks confirms the launch of Apple Pay in the country, which works with Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards. 9to5Mac readers have also corroborated the availability of Apple Pay in Panama.

Apple Pay is now available in more than 80 countries around the world. With Apple Pay, iPhone and Apple Watch users can pay in stores using their devices by simply holding them near the credit and debit card reader. Apple Pay also works online for apps and website – in this case, the feature is also available for iPad and Mac users.

Users can add a new card to Apple Pay by going to the Wallet app on the iPhone or the Settings app on the iPad or Mac. For Apple Watch users, the process is handled through the Watch app.

It’s recommended to have the latest version of the operating system installed on your device to make sure Apple Pay will work with the latest banks added to the platform. We also recommend installing the latest version of your bank’s app.

It’s also worth noting that Apple Pay, Apple Card, and Apple Cash are distinct services, and the latter two are still only available in the US.

H/T: Jorge.

