Apple Pay now available in Guatemala and El Salvador following expansion to South Korea

Earlier this year, Apple expanded its Apple Pay payments service to South Korea in partnership with Hyundai Card. Now the company is rolling out Apple Pay in Guatemala and El Salvador in partnership with local banks. Read on as we detail more about how to use Apple Pay in these countries.

More about Apple Pay in Guatemala and El Salvador

The feature is coming to Guatemala and El Salvador with Banco Promerica and BAC Credomatic. Both banks’ websites have been updated to confirm the news, which has also been corroborated by 9to5Mac readers. Twitter user Aaron was also able to confirm that Apple Pay went live in these countries today.

With Apple Pay, iPhone and Apple Watch users can pay in stores using their devices by simply holding them near the credit and debit card reader. Apple Pay also works online for apps and website – in this case, the feature is also available for iPad and Mac users.

Banco Promerica and BAC Credomatic customers can add any VISA and Mastercard credit and debit cards to Apple Pay. You can add a new card by going to the Wallet app on your iPhone or the Settings app on your iPad or iPad. For Apple Watch users, the process is handled through the Watch app.

It’s recommended to have the latest version of the operating system installed on your device to make sure Apple Pay will work with the latest banks added to the platform. We also recommend installing the latest version of your bank’s app.

You can check out the full list of countries that support Apple Pay in the official support document.

H/T: Luis Coronado.

