 Skip to main content

Georgia launches support for iPhone digital ID in Wallet, here’s how to set it up

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 18 2023 - 8:22 am PT
0 Comments
Georgia adds iPhone digital ID support

Georgia has officially launched support to use driver’s licenses or state IDs on iPhone. It becomes the fourth US state to debut compatibility with Apple Wallet. While the support is convenient, Georgia notes “it is not a replacement for your physical copy.”

Arizona become the first state to launch support for digital driver’s licenses and IDs in Apple Wallet in March 2022. Up until today, only two other states joined it: Colorado and Maryland.

Now Georgia has become the fourth state – after originally planning to launch support for the feature with Arizona. Georgia shared the details in a press release (via MacRumors) along with a couple of tutorial videos.

Now you can add your Georgia driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch. This makes TSA checkpoints quick, easy and secure. While it is not a replacement for your physical copy, your Georgia Digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch can speed up the process at select TSA checkpoints.

Georgia highlights storing your digital ID with iPhone is private, secure, and easy to use. As we saw mentioned by the previous three states, TSA checkpoint support for digital IDs is limited for now, but expanding.

Georgia also shared a FAQs page to answer a myriad of questions about the implementation of Apple Wallet support for driver’s licenses and state IDs.

How to add Georgia license to iPhone/Apple Wallet

  • iPhone 8 and later with iOS 15.4 required and Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8.4 required
  • Open the Wallet app on iPhone and tap the + icon in the top right corner
  • Choose Driver’s License or State ID
  • Choose Georgia – tap Add to iPhone and Apple Watch or Add to iPhone
  • Follow the onscreen instructions to scan the front and back of your driver license or state-issued ID

When it comes to validity, Georgia notes:

At this time Georgia Digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is only accepted at select airport terminals around the country, determined by TSA. Please visit TSA.gov for the most up to date support for Georgia Digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch. ​

Georgia Digital ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is a companion to your physical, plastic driver license or ID card, which you should continue to carry.

For troubleshooting tips check out the FAQs page and you can read Georgia’s full terms and conditions for the feature here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12