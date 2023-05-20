Here’s how to finally stop infuriating spam calls on your iPhone

Spam calls are a total waste of time, and they’re also a violation of your privacy. Personal data removal service Incogni can make the harassment stop.

You can stop spam calls on your iPhone by blocking individual phone numbers – tap on the blue “i” to the right of the offending phone number in “Recents,” then scroll down and click “Block this Caller” in red – but of course that will only stop robocalls from that particular number.

iPhone users can opt to silence all unknown callers, meaning any caller who isn’t in your contacts list will go straight to voicemail. So if you choose this option, you’ll need to check your voicemail a lot.

The best way to stop spam on your iPhone – or for that matter, any other phone – is to prevent spammers from getting your phone number in the first place. Data brokers – companies that collect, aggregate, and monetize personal data – are playing a big part in sharing your details with spammers, and the law requires data brokers to stop doing that if they’re asked to do so.

So you can ask them, but there are a lot of data broker companies. So that would be extremely labor-intensive and take a long time. Plus, you’d have to keep checking back, as data brokers can add you back into their databases after time passes.

But there’s an easier way to fix this problem. Incogni’s automated personal information removal service will ferret out the data brokers most likely to be dealing in your personal data. It will then send out wave after wave of opt-out requests on your behalf.

Incogni, which was created by cybersecurity company Surfshark, jumps through data companies’ hoops, adhering to each one’s particular removal procedure so that you don’t have to.

It will deal with extra data broker interactions like rejection appeals, so you don’t have to do anything. And the best part? Incogni restarts the whole process every three months to keep your data out of circulation.

You can cancel at any time, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s really nothing to lose – apart from those irritating spam calls.

