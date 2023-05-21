 Skip to main content

Should Apple bring back the 90s Apple Watch face? [Poll]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 21 2023 - 8:35 am PT
2 Comments
90s Apple Watch face

iPod Nano served as an early Apple Watch years before the modern wearable arrived But as it happens, Apple debuted a couple of different analog watches in the 80s and 90s. A fun abstract design was on a watch Apple offered as a perk to customers circa 1994. What do you think, should Apple bring back this OG watch face? Vote in the poll below…

Designer extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy tweeted a “petition” today asking to see the fun Apple watch face from the 90s return (interestingly there was another collectible Apple Watch that was available in 1986/87).

Included in his petition is a side-by-side look at the collectible that Apple gave away as a perk for upgrading to the Macintosh System 7.5 software in 1994.

It’s a funky abstract yet simple design with colorful hands of all different shapes, a white background, and the six colors Apple logo. The hardware features a black strap and a blue bezel.

Basic Apple Guy created a modern version of how this would look on the current Apple Watch. I think it looks sharp and playful while remaining minimalist – I’d love for Apple to bring it back 😁.

What do you think? Do you want this as an available face for Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Basic Apple Guy

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12