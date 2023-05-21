Should Apple bring back the 90s Apple Watch face? [Poll]

iPod Nano served as an early Apple Watch years before the modern wearable arrived But as it happens, Apple debuted a couple of different analog watches in the 80s and 90s. A fun abstract design was on a watch Apple offered as a perk to customers circa 1994. What do you think, should Apple bring back this OG watch face? Vote in the poll below…

Designer extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy tweeted a “petition” today asking to see the fun Apple watch face from the 90s return (interestingly there was another collectible Apple Watch that was available in 1986/87).

Included in his petition is a side-by-side look at the collectible that Apple gave away as a perk for upgrading to the Macintosh System 7.5 software in 1994.

It’s a funky abstract yet simple design with colorful hands of all different shapes, a white background, and the six colors Apple logo. The hardware features a black strap and a blue bezel.

Basic Apple Guy created a modern version of how this would look on the current Apple Watch. I think it looks sharp and playful while remaining minimalist – I’d love for Apple to bring it back 😁.

Petition to bring back the OG Apple Watch face from the 90s. pic.twitter.com/3FzY1Aoh65 — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) May 21, 2023

What do you think? Do you want this as an available face for Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Basic Apple Guy