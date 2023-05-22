 Skip to main content

Race Control for iOS is a sharp and comprehensive indie app to keep up with everything F1

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 22 2023 - 9:11 am PT
Race Control for iOS

Love Formula 1 Racing? Or maybe you’re just getting into it? A slick new app has landed to help you stay up on the latest stats, race results, and much more with a sharp UI and features like iPhone widgets plus Live Activities.

Indie developer Shihab Mehboob released Race Control over the weekend with the aim of the app to be immediately usable the first time you pick it up but also rich and powerful for even the most dedicated F1 fans.

Features like Home and Lock Screen widgets, real-time updates via Live Activities support, viewing racetracks in AR, and a globe view are among the app’s great features:

  • Beautiful iOS-centric UI
  • View the season’s races on a globe, and the paths between them
  • View tracks overlayed on the globe
  • Live Activities for ongoing events
  • Comprehensive race results
  • Widgets to display race countdowns, upcoming Grand Prix, driver standings, team standings, or racing news on your Home Screen and Lock Screen
  • Watch app to browse the season’s races, standings, driver of the day, fastest lap, weekend structure, track information, and weather overviews
  • View tracks in AR

More in-depth features of Race Control include:

  • Driver of the day
  • Fastest laps
  • Race breakdowns for laps, pit stops, and more
  • Driver and team standings
  • Driver and team predictions
  • Race control messages and flags
  • Listen in to driver radio messages
  • Extensive track details
  • Latest weather overviews
  • Entire weekend structure
  • Driver and team history and stats
  • Share various stats as images
  • Custom app icons and themes to tweak the app to your liking
  • Dark mode and high-contrast backgrounds
  • Extensive keyboard shortcuts
  • Accessibility labels, dynamic font sizing, and VoiceOver support
  • Race reminders via Calendar
  • Race reminders via push notifications

Race Control is a free download from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Race Control PRO is available to unlock all of the app’s features with a $1.99/month or $19.99/year subscription alongside a $49.99 lifetime purchase option.

You can also say thanks to Shihab with an in-app tip 😁.

