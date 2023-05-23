Apple releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, here’s pricing, compatibility, more

Apple announced earlier this month that it would be bringing its professional creative software for filmmakers and musicians to its tablets for the first time. Now Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are officially available for iPad. Read on for all the details including what iPads are compatible with the apps, free trial details, pricing, and more.

Apple says Final Cut Pro for iPad allows creators to “Bring your entire studio to your shoot.” And the company touts that with Logic Pro for iPad, you’ve got “The ultimate music studio. At your fingertips.”

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro have been customized to take advantage of the iPad touchscreen and come with favorite features from the Mac versions but also new updates and capabilities.

Final Cut Pro for iPad pricing and compatibility

$4.99/month or $49/year – after a one-month free trial

Works with 11- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 or M2 chip (2021 or 2022 models) and iPad Air 5th gen with M1 chip (2022 model)

Requires iPadOS 16.4 or later

Download Final Cut Pro for iPad from the App Store

Logic Pro for iPad pricing and compatibility

$4.99/month or $49/year – after a one-month free trial

Works with iPads that have an A12 Bionic chip or newer : iPad mini 5th gen and later iPad 7th gen and later iPad Air 3rd gen and later 11-inch iPad Pro 1st gen (2018) and later 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd gen (2018) and later

: Required iPadOS 16.4 or later

Download Logic Pro for iPad from the App Store

For a closer look at the features included with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, check out our complete guides and the promo video from Apple:

For more on how the latest iPads stack up, check out our in-depth comparisons – keep in mind Final Cut Pro for iPad requires at least an M1 chip: