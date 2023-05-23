iMessage is currently down or partially not working for some users

If you’re having issues with Apple’s iMessage on Tuesday, it’s not just you. The platform is currently down or partially not working for some users. While in some cases users can send text messages but not media, others have been complaining that iMessage is not working at all.

iMessage is not working right now

The outage was confirmed by Apple itself on its System Status webpage. According to the company, users “may be unable to send or download attachments in iMessage.” Apple also says that only some users were affected. It’s unclear at this point what is causing the issue, but users on Twitter have been complaining about problems with the service since this morning.

Apple’s website suggests that the issues began around 8:50 AM PT. Downdetector also shows multiple reports of iMessage not working in the last few hours. Other Apple online services like iCloud and the App Store were not affected by today’s outage, at least for now.

If iMessage is slow or not working for you, there’s not much you can do now except to wait a while and try again later. As of right now, there’s no timetable for a fix.

Earlier this month, a major outage on Apple’s servers affected services such as Apple Pay, Apple Card, and Apple Cash. In recent months, Apple’s online services have faced multiple slowdowns and complete outages for hours and even days. There was also another outage affecting Apple Weather. The company never explained the reason behind these outages.

Is iMessage working for you? Let us know in the comments section below.