 Skip to main content

Apple service outages are at unacceptable level given the importance of the ecosystem

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 12 2023 - 6:37 am PT
18 Comments
Apple service outages | Figure looking at red lights

The number of Apple service outages lately seems to have risen to the point where they’ve become almost routine.

This isn’t great for any tech giant, but when the ecosystem is such a huge part of the appeal of Apple products, it becomes a far bigger deal …

Apple outages this year

Let’s look just at Apple service outages and issues in the four-and-a-bit months of the year to date – and these are just the examples found by a quick search of our own site, which only reports the more widespread problems:

Or, uh, today

Or just take a snapshot on DownDetector for the past 24 hours:

Apple also doesn’t like admitting problems

This is made worse by Apple’s reluctance to admit that it is experiencing problems.

I can’t count the number of times I see tweets about Apple service outages, confirm them on DownDetector, and then check Apple’s system status page to see nothing but green lights.

This isn’t just misleading, it actively causes hassles for Apple’s customer, because if we’re experiencing a problem, and Apple says everything is ok on its end, we’re likely to end up wasting time – and getting frustrating – trying to troubleshoot a non-existent problem on our end.

Apple's reality-distortion field | All green status indicators
Apple’s reality-distortion field

I don’t expect 100% uptime, but I expect better than this

Now, I get it. There’s no such thing as 100% reliable tech, and these things will happen. I’m not expecting Apple services to have 100% uptime.

I also accept that some of these issues are First World Problems. Nobody is going to die if they have to close an unresponsive Weather app and go check a website instead.

Top comment by Blorft

Liked by 13 people

You're not being unfair.

You're right to acknowledge that no service has 100% uptime - that's just unrealistic - but it's not uncommon to hear of "five nines" availability as the gold standard for service uptime (99.999%, or ~5 minutes of downtime per year).

Apple markets a premium experience. They charge premium prices. Therefore, it's fair to hold them to a high standard. If they find that these outages are a side-effect of the underlying systems growing more complex and they are unable to reliably manage them as they have in the past, then they should start taking some of the money they've spent on stock buybacks and start reinvesting in the company, hiring more engineers and building better backup systems.

View all comments

But a massive part of Apple’s marketing pitch is the benefits of the ecosystem, and Services are an increasingly important part of Apple’s business. Services are the only part of Apple’s business to have enjoyed an unbroken growth record for the past five years, and brings in more revenue than each of Mac, iPad, and wearables.

So when they aren’t reliable, that’s no small matter. And, to me at least, Apple services seem to be falling a long way short of delivering the level of robustness and contingency planning than I’d expect.

Am I being unfair? Or do you agree that Apple services outages are more frequent than they should be? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Image: Rishi/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Opinion pieces & commentary

Opinion pieces & commentary

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor