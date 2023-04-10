PSA: Apple services including Apple Music and the App Store are currently down

Update, 6:48 p.m. PT: Apple has updated its System Status website to acknowledge outages impacting Apple Music and iTunes Match. It has not acknowledged outages affecting other services.

Apple is battling what appears to be a major outage affecting the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple Developer website, and more. Apple has yet to update its System Status webpage to acknowledge the outages, but social media full of complaints from frustrated Apple users…

Apple Music, App Store, and more are down

According to a number of reports on social media, services affected by the outages include: Apple Music, the Apple Support website, the App Store, TestFlight, the Apple Developer website, the Apple Store website, and more.

The reports have also been aggregated by Down Detector, which indicates most of the complaints started coming in just before 6 p.m. PT. In some instances, the website or app will load eventually, while other times it will completely fail.

In the App Store, for example, many users are seeing errors when they try to download or update any app. Apple Music is presenting similar errors. Across the board, the problems appear to be related to SSL certificates, with Apple saying: “An SSL error has occurred and a secure connection to the server cannot be made.”

Today’s outages come after Apple battled outages impacting the Weather app through all of last week. Services such as iMessage and iCloud Photos also faced downtime last week due to a separate outage.

