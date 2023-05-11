Apple ID services currently down for many, users unable to login or make payments

Although Apple’s official status page is currently mum on the issue, many users right now are facing errors trying to log in to services that depend on the Apple ID system. On social media, Apple users report being unable to sign in, verify their device or process payments.

9to5Mac has experienced the account login issue. Despite providing a valid email and password, the Apple ID backend simply reports an error that it cannot process the request at this time.

Apple’s service uptime in general has been taking a bit of a beating in recent months. Similar Apple ID issues have cropped up over the last few weekends, which often presents itself in apps like Apple Music and TV+ as the user being asked to subscribe for the service, even though they actually already do.

The Weather app in particular has seen a lot of downtime, with the latest instance occurring earlier this week.

There is no known workaround for the current Apple ID problems. You simply have to wait for Apple engineers to address the backend server issue and gradually, access to Apple ID services will be restored.