Apple Weather not working for some users, third time in a month [U]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 9 2023 - 5:50 am PT
1 Comment
Apple Weather saw two different major outages in April, now the app appears to be down for some users again today. It’s unclear for now how widespread the issue is, but more reports of the issue are popping up.

Update 6:15 am PT: When keeping the Apple Weather app open for a few minutes after it initially fails to load, it’s starting to work for some users.

Users on Twitter started sharing about Apple Weather not working this morning, meanwhile, Apple hasn’t acknowledged any issues on its System Status page.

For us here at 9to5Mac we’re seeing the trouble with the Apple Weather widget showing “No Weather Data.

For me, in the app itself, the weather for my current location is broken showing the two dashes, but if I switch to a different city, it’s working at the moment.

Meanwhile, some users are recently saying Apple Weather is working but isn’t showing accurate data.

How about you, is Apple Weather down or loading slow? Share what you’re seeing in the comments! We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

Comments

