Apple Support website down for some users with persistent ‘Invalid URL’ error

The Apple Support website is experiencing an outage for some users today. It’s unclear how widespread the problems are, but affected users are seeing an “Invalid URL” error when trying to access any “support.apple.com” link.

This problem isn’t affecting everyone, but there are complaints on Twitter, and some of us here at 9to5Mac are also experiencing the outage. Affected users say that they get this “Invalid URL” error message every time they try to visit Apple’s Support website.

Apple operates a System Status webpage that shows the status of its various different online and cloud services. As of right now, that webpage hasn’t been updated to acknowledge any sort of outage.

This is a particularly frustrating bug for users who are trying to seek out immediate support for their Apple devices. Basically: “Can’t visit Apple Support to get help with issues accessing Apple Support.”

Are you having any problems with Apple’s website today? Let us know down in the comments. We’ll be sure to update this post if Apple acknowledges the outage.

Added money to my account to buy the upgrade for vtube studio – guess what, its been 4 days and no money on the acc! Their support page gives "invalid link" everytime i try to open <3 — Shiroi #ENVtuber (@shiroi_jpg) February 20, 2023

