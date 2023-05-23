Samsung unveils next-gen Smart Monitor M8 with iMac-like design, USB-C, AirPlay, webcam

Samsung has announced that its popular Smart Monitor M8 is getting an update for 2023. The latest version of the display will come in 32- and 27-inch options with an updated version of the super slim design we saw first arrive in 2022. Handy features like USB-C, AirPlay, and built-in webcam remain while new features include HDR 10+ support, portrait orientation, and more.

Samsung announced the details of the new Smart Monitor M8 and its two more affordable siblings today in a press release:

The 2023 lineup includes the next generation of the award-winning Smart Monitor M8 in 32-inch and a new 27-inch screen size, available in four stylish color options.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specs

32- or 27-inch display

4K resolution at 3840 x 2160

16:9 aspect ratio

USB-C single cable connectivity with 65W pass-through power

HDR 10+

99% sRGB

400 nits brightness

60Hz refresh rate

Slim bezels plus slim overall design at under 11.39mm thick

Doubles as smart TV with Apple AirPlay

SlimFit webcam included

Available in warm white, sunset pink, daylight blue, and spring green

Priced at $699.99 and $649.99 – launching in June

9to5Mac’s Take

As I’ve written before, the 2022 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a compelling package for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price point.

Overall, the 2023 build doesn’t look much different spec-wise. It would have been nice to see Samsung up the pass-through power from 65W to something like 90W or higher. But all-in-all it remains a great value at $699.99 for a 4K 32-inch monitor with USB-C.

Something to keep in mind, if HDR 10+ and portrait orientation aren’t important to you, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 at a discount may be a great move.

The 2023 versions of the M8, M7, and M5 will land in June, stay tuned as we’ll have coverage as soon as they do.

2022 Samsung Smart Monitor M8