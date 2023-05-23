Samsung unveils next-gen Smart Monitor M8 with iMac-like design, USB-C, AirPlay, webcam

Samsung has announced that its popular Smart Monitor M8 is getting an update for 2023. The latest version of the display will come in 32- and 27-inch options with an updated version of the super slim design we saw first arrive in 2022. Handy features like USB-C, AirPlay, and built-in webcam remain while new features include HDR 10+ support, portrait orientation, and more.
Samsung announced the details of the new Smart Monitor M8 and its two more affordable siblings today in a press release:
The 2023 lineup includes the next generation of the award-winning Smart Monitor M8 in 32-inch and a new 27-inch screen size, available in four stylish color options.
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specs
- 32- or 27-inch display
- 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- USB-C single cable connectivity with 65W pass-through power
- HDR 10+
- 99% sRGB
- 400 nits brightness
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Slim bezels plus slim overall design at under 11.39mm thick
- Doubles as smart TV with Apple AirPlay
- SlimFit webcam included
- Available in warm white, sunset pink, daylight blue, and spring green
- Priced at $699.99 and $649.99 – launching in June
9to5Mac’s Take
As I’ve written before, the 2022 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a compelling package for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price point.
Overall, the 2023 build doesn’t look much different spec-wise. It would have been nice to see Samsung up the pass-through power from 65W to something like 90W or higher. But all-in-all it remains a great value at $699.99 for a 4K 32-inch monitor with USB-C.
Something to keep in mind, if HDR 10+ and portrait orientation aren’t important to you, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 at a discount may be a great move.
The 2023 versions of the M8, M7, and M5 will land in June, stay tuned as we’ll have coverage as soon as they do.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments