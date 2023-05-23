 Skip to main content

Samsung unveils next-gen Smart Monitor M8 with iMac-like design, USB-C, AirPlay, webcam

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 23 2023 - 12:41 pm PT
Samsung has announced that its popular Smart Monitor M8 is getting an update for 2023. The latest version of the display will come in 32- and 27-inch options with an updated version of the super slim design we saw first arrive in 2022. Handy features like USB-C, AirPlay, and built-in webcam remain while new features include HDR 10+ support, portrait orientation, and more.

Samsung announced the details of the new Smart Monitor M8 and its two more affordable siblings today in a press release:

The 2023 lineup includes the next generation of the award-winning Smart Monitor M8 in 32-inch and a new 27-inch screen size, available in four stylish color options.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 specs

  • 32- or 27-inch display
  • 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • USB-C single cable connectivity with 65W pass-through power
  • HDR 10+
  • 99% sRGB
  • 400 nits brightness
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Slim bezels plus slim overall design at under 11.39mm thick
  • Doubles as smart TV with Apple AirPlay
  • SlimFit webcam included
  • Available in warm white, sunset pink, daylight blue, and spring green
  • Priced at $699.99 and $649.99 – launching in June

9to5Mac’s Take

As I’ve written before, the 2022 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a compelling package for those that want a 4K resolution, USB-C, and a large screen at an affordable price point.

Overall, the 2023 build doesn’t look much different spec-wise. It would have been nice to see Samsung up the pass-through power from 65W to something like 90W or higher. But all-in-all it remains a great value at $699.99 for a 4K 32-inch monitor with USB-C.

Something to keep in mind, if HDR 10+ and portrait orientation aren’t important to you, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 at a discount may be a great move.

The 2023 versions of the M8, M7, and M5 will land in June, stay tuned as we’ll have coverage as soon as they do.

Best displays for Mac - Samsung Smart Monitor M8
2022 Samsung Smart Monitor M8
Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

