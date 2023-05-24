Poll: Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming – how much are you willing to pay?

Apple’s next big keynote address is fast approaching, and everyone expects to finally see the long-rumored mixed reality headset unveiled. While it’s hard to resist the appeal of a brand new technology category from Apple, the rumored price point could be prohibitive for even the most enthusiastic potential customers. With prices that make even the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max look like a value, how high could the price be before you decide you’re out on Apple’s headset?

Regardless of how surprisingly affordable or astronomically priced Apple’s AR/VR headset will be, there are still details to learn before anyone can really make a purchase decision. Namely, what does it do? When will it launch? What is it good at? What are its limitations?

We already have a pretty good idea of how Apple will position the headset. If an iPad can do it, the headset can do it. That means the thing that might be called Apple Reality Pro will be an immersive window into playing games, watching videos, working out with a virtual trainer, and even making spreadsheets. Who doesn’t love spreadsheets?!

Personally, I’m not too keen on being cut off from the world around me, but virtual court side seats to an NBA team could be more affordable than actual season tickets.

No matter how good Apple’s virtual reality experience will be, it’s surely no comparison to being caught in the rain at 1 a.m. during a Taylor Swift concert in real life. Virtually attending could still be more affordable, even after the cost of the headset.

Virtual venues aside, the most common use case to start will be experimenting and figuring out how a mixed reality headset is best used.

Will people wear it all day, swapping out battery packs and being tethered to power adapters while replacing phones, tablets, and computers? Will the headset be an at-home only affair or will people sip lattes while connected to coffee shop hotspots to work or play remotely?

For some, the headset will be a weekend-only hobby or once in a blue moon experience regardless of how much hype or how expensive the thing costs to start.

How do you expect to use the headset, and how often? And more importantly, how much are you willing to spend based on what we know now for Apple Reality Pro or whatever Apple calls its AR/VR headset? Will you wait for the rumored cheaper version? Will one Apple headset be worth a half dozen Meta Quest 2 headsets? Share your thoughts in the comments!