Listen to Mac Power Users to hear from 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller ahead of WWDC

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 28 2023 - 3:06 pm PT
Ahead of WWDC next week, I had the pleasure of joining David Sparks and Stephen Hackett on the Mac Power Users podcast to go in-depth on what we expect to see at this year’s event.

I also had the opportunity to talk about my workflows, some of my favorite apps and Apple gear, and what it’s like writing about Apple for a living. And finally, we did some wishcasting on what we want to see Apple announce next week at WWDC.

You can listen to Mac Power Users over on the Realy FM website or subscribe in your podcast player of choice:

On More Power Users, we talked about our behind-the-scenes plans for WWDC, including how I’m planning to conquer my first in-person trip to Apple Park.

