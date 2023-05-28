 Skip to main content

Apple hints at new Macs at WWDC with trade-in program expansion

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 28 2023 - 8:07 am PT
4 Comments
We’re just a week away from WWDC 2023, where Apple will announce iOS 17, its new Reality Pro headset, and more. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is prepping a behind-the-scenes change that further hints at its plans to unveil new Macs at the event next week…

In a tweet on Saturday, Gurman revealed that Apple will start accepting trade-ins for several new Macs starting on June 5, the same day as the WWDC keynote is set to take place. On June 5, Apple will update its trade-in website to include the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

This means that owners of those Macs will soon be able to trade in their existing Mac for credit towards a new one. M2 MacBook Air users could, for example, trade in their 13-inch machine toward the 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple is rumored to announce at WWDC. The same goes for 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro users.

As noted by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, however, there have been instances of Apple accepting trade-ins for a product even though there’s no direct successor to that product available. For example, you can trade in a sixth-generation iPad mini, even though there is no seventh-generation iPad mini available.

This is likely the case with the Mac Studio. We aren’t expecting Apple to announce a new Mac Studio at WWDC this year. The Mac Studio, however, is powered by Apple’s previous-generation M1 chips, so this will allow customers to trade in towards an M2-powered machine like a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro or Mac mini.

When combined with other rumors of new Macs at WWDC, these upcoming trade-in changes are just more pieces of evidence to hint at Apple’s plans. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

