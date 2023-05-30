Apple teases WWDC23 with morphing AR Easter egg, here’s how to see it

Apple has officially posted the event page for the WWDC23 keynote (first live in the UK) and with that comes the company’s latest Easter egg. Following several years of hiding fun AR surprises on the event page, this year marks the first where the event will include AR/VR announcements from Apple.

We’re less than a week away from WWDC 2023 kicking off on June 5 with the company expected to unveil its Reality Pro headset and much more.

Apple first included an AR Easter egg back in 2020 for the iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 event and has continued the tradition for pretty much every event since.

How to see the WWDC AR Easter egg

To see the WWDC23 AR Easter egg, head to the Apple Events webpage on iPhone or iPad and tap the morphing Apple logo at the top.

The AR experience casts a static Apple logo shadow along with the morphing Apple logo that every so often reveals the “June 5 2023” date.

You can spin the shifting Apple logo around and change the size by pinching or expanding your fingers. You can also view the AR experience or just look at the morphing Apple object on a gray background.

