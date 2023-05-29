Poll: What announcements are you most excited to see at WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023 is just around the corner, and all the latest rumors suggest that the event will be packed with huge announcements. This includes not only software updates like iOS 17 and watchOS 10, but also the unveiling of Apple’s mixed reality headset. Now we want to know what you’re most excited to see at WWDC 2023.

The event will kick off on Monday, June 5. Apple will open the week-long conference with a special keynote on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. During the first WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple will announce major updates to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch software. The company is also expected to unveil its Reality Pro headset and xrOS software platform.

First, let’s dig into the latest rumors.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset

WWDC has become known for being a software-focused event. Even so, Apple occasionally introduces new hardware at the event – and it looks like this we’ll have a hardware-focused event this year. That’s because of Apple’s mixed reality headset, rumored to be called Apple Reality Pro.

Apple’s first Reality Pro headset is expected to be an ultra-premium product priced at around $3,000. It will feature top-of-the-line specifications, including an “innovative three-display configuration” with two 4K Micro-LED panels. The Reality Pro headset will allow users to switch between AR and VR modes, a feature that will be integral to the xrOS software.

According to multiple sources, Apple will hold a number of workshops for developers to expand their understanding of xrOS. This includes topics such as creating apps for the headset, strategies to port apps from iOS onto the headset, design guidelines for a compelling virtual reality experience, and more.

15-inch MacBook Air

It’s been years since we’ve been hearing rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Analysts like Ross Young and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman seem to agree that this new laptop will be announced at WWDC 2023. 9to5Mac has heard from independent sources that Apple wants to introduce new laptops with the M3 chip.

However, Gurman believes that the new MacBook Air will have M2 instead. Except for the larger display, this MacBook would look exactly the same as the current MacBook Air in terms of design.

Mac Studio

It’s been over a year since Apple introduced Mac Studio, an alternative for Mac Pro users who want a machine powered by an Apple Silicon chip. But while the machine is certainly quite capable, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips show that it’s time for Apple to update Mac Studio with new hardware.

There are no clear signs that Apple will release a new Mac Studio at WWDC 2023, but an internal company memo shows that it will begin accepting Mac Studio into its trade-in program for the first time on June 5, right after the keynote. Usually, the company only accepts a device for trade-in when a new version is available on the market.

Mac Pro

And if some users are bothered by the one year old Mac Studio, what about the Mac Pro? Apple has been teasing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro for some time now, but it’s still unclear when the company will finally unveil its first Mac Pro based on the Apple Silicon platform.

Currently, Mac Pro is the only Mac still running on an Intel processor. Rumors suggest that Apple had been working on an M2 Extreme chip for the Mac Pro, but the project was reportedly scrapped due to its complexity and cost concerns. Instead, the company would have opted to launch the Mac Pro with the same M2 Max chip found in the current MacBook Pro.

Of course, Mac Pro would have some kind of upgradability and expanded I/O. Pro users will definitely be happy to see a new Mac Pro at WWDC 2023.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

When it comes to software, most users are probably waiting for iOS 17. The update to the iPhone operating system is rumored to add multiple new features. Apple is reportedly working on an improved always-on mode for iPhone 14 Pro to show more useful information when the iPhone is on the charger, for example.

But that’s not all, the update is also expected to revamp the Health and Wallet apps, add a new Journaling app, expand AirPlay to work easily with TVs in hotels, and allow sideloading for the first time for users in Europe. Of course, some of these features will also come to iPadOS 17.

watchOS 10

While watchOS 9 was not exactly a huge update, things will be different with watchOS 10. According to rumors, this year’s update will bring a new Home Screen entirely based on widgets and Live Activities to the Apple Watch. Users will be able to scroll through widgets for things like activity tracking, weather, stocks, calendar appointments, and more.

Outside of widgets, watchOS 10 will likely incorporate some of iOS 17 features as well, such as emotion tracking in Health and the Journaling app.

macOS 14

There aren’t many rumors at all about what’s to come as part of macOS 14 this year. The update will likely include some of the new features from iOS 17, such as some sort of integration with the new Journaling app and access to new Find My features.

tvOS 17

We have no idea what’s coming new for Apple TV users with tvOS 17, but we’d love to hear your guesses. Anyone excited to get new aerial screensavers?

Wrap up

WWDC 2023 is sure to be an important event for Apple. With all this in mind, what are you most excited to see on Monday? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and also in the comments section below.