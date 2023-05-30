BodyGuardz launches Apex ceramic iPhone screen protector, claims ‘virtually unbreakable’

BodyGuardz has launched what it’s calling the “last screen protector you’ll ever need.” The new Apex ceramic-based screen protector for iPhone (and more) is touted as being “virtually unbreakable” with 10x the strength of the average glass screen protector.

Apple first launched its “Ceramic Shield” for its smartphone screens starting with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro back in 2020 to offer a more durable display. Now BodyGuardz has launched ceramic tech with its new Apex Premium Glass Screen Protector that brings what the company is claiming as a breakthrough in screen protection.

Apex is using the CrystalCore ceramic-based tech to offer what it says is 10x greater strength than the industry standard screen protector.

In its testing (watch below), BodyGuardz was able to drop more than eight 130g (quarter-pound) steel balls on Apex from eight feet up without it breaking. Meanwhile, the competition all shattered on the first drop.

Apex ceramic iPhone screen protector specs

Here’s how BodyGuardz pitches the features and benefits:

CrystalCore technology: Virtually unbreakable

Installs in seconds: Precision alignment with anti-dust adhesive

Superior optical clarity and smudge resistance

Ultra-thin at 0.28mm with edge-to-edge protection

Anti-reflective technology makes colors vibrant

PureGuard™: Treated with an antimicrobial agent to protect the coated glass

Available for the iPhone 13 and 14 lineups

Free limited lifetime replacements

Price: $79.95

The advanced ceramic-based screen protector is pricey compared to both name-brands and Amazon glass screen protectors, but if Apex delivers on its claims, it may be worth it for some.

BodyGuardz is so confident in the new ceramic screen protector that it offers free limited lifetime replacements and $80 is still a lot less than the $379 to fix a broken iPhone 14 Pro Max display.

The Apex Premium Glass Screen Protector for iPhone is available now with shipping starting on May 31. Look for the 20% off pop-up offer or 30% off if you bundle another BodyGuardz accessory.

Check out a closer look at the testing in the videos below: