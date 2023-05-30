Review: Carved Live Edge iPhone cases are beautifully functional ‘1 of one’ works of art

As iPhones have matured over the last decade, one accessory that’s been commoditized – among others – has been smartphone cases. It’s difficult to stand out in a sea of countless choices but Carved has done just that with its literal one-of-a-kind, handmade works of art. Follow along for a detailed look at the Carved Live Edge iPhone Case, Traveler Case, and more.

John Webber founded Carved back in 2011 and the company has gone through an inspiring evolution over the last 12 years.

In fact, my friend and former colleague Trevor Daugherty reviewed Carved’s Live Edge iPhone 6 Case back in 2015. It’s really neat to see where the small business has taken things since. With its modern creations, Carved has created a unique approach to making Live Edge cases with a mix of wood burl and colored resin.

That results in gorgeous, “1 of one” cases that are all handmade by Webber’s tight-knit team that numbers just over a dozen. I was fortunate enough to get to meet Webber, the Carved crew, and get a tour of the business while picking up some cases to test out.

Here’s the entrance at Carved with a couple of amazing slices of wood burl.

Those big pieces of burl are cut into smaller pieces before Carved begins its artistry magic:

Shown in front, Carved’s flagship case is the Live Edge collection and seen in the back, I also tested out the Traveler Case.

Carved Live Edge iPhone Case in front, Traveler Case in back

Carved Live Edge iPhone Case specs

MagSafe compatible

Entirely made from wood burl and colored resin

Clicky metal buttons (black and silver available)

Each case is a “1 of one” handmade design

Free replacements within the first year if your case is damaged

Available for iPhone 12, 13, and 14, Samsung S23 lineup, and Google Pixel 7 lineup

Price: $189

Carved Traveler Case specs

Carved’s more affordable Traveler Case still features a custom one-of-a-kind wood and resin inlay but with soft sides.

MagSafe compatible

Rubber shell/edges

Clicky metal buttons

Built-in lanyard loop

Each case features a “1 of one” handmade wood and resin inlay

Available for iPhone SE, 11, 12, 13, and 14 (older models too) and Samsung S20 devices and later

Price: $59

In use

Because the Live Edge Case is made from a solid piece of wood burl and resin, even the inside shows off the gorgeous design.

Carved has created a clever way to use resin for the perimeter of the case that’s flexible enough to pop your iPhone in and out which allows for the solid, one-piece design.

The case is very finely sanded so it’s super smooth and won’t scratch the back of your iPhone. And resin seals the magnet for MagSafe compatibility.

Another sharp visual and functional aspect of the Live Edge Case is the pill-shaped routing on the edge that offers a nice grip. Here’s a look at the wood edge:

And here’s the same on the resin edge:

The metal buttons offer a really nice tactile experience just like the actual iPhone buttons.

I love that you get the unique one-of-a-kind experience with the Carved Live Edge Case without giving up MagSafe functionality.

And here’s a closer look at the Traveler Case:

This is a great choice if you love the wood and resin aesthetic but prefer to have soft rubber sides, a more affordable price, or both.

Both the Live Edge and Traveler Case offer a comfortable in-hand feel, solid functionality with MagSafe compatibility, metal buttons, and good protection all paired with beautiful one-of-a-kind designs.

With a focus on sustainability, Carved also uses smaller pieces of its creations to make MagSafe-compatible USB-C chargers, minimalist aluminum wallets, bracelets, and more.

Carved iPhone Case wrap-up

After spending several weeks with the Carved Live Edge iPhone Case (and Traveler Case) what stands out most to me is how often I end up appreciating the beautiful art in a day.

With say a painting, sculpture, or more traditional medium, you only get to enjoy it when you’re in the same space to see it. But when your iPhone case is a work of art, you get to enjoy it wherever you are every time you pull it out of your pocket.

While the premium $189 price of the Live Edge Case won’t be the right fit for everyone, the Traveler Case is a great way to get a “1 of one” experience at a more affordable price.

Head over to Carved’s website to check out all the beautiful one-of-a-kind cases available now.