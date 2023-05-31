 Skip to main content

Apple Card promo doubles Daily Cash offer at Ace during June

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 31 2023 - 11:25 pm PT
1 Comment

Apple recently launched a special Apple Card promo that encourages cardholders to use the Apple Card Family feature for multiple cardholders. Now the company is offering up a more traditional promotion for the month of June.

From June 1 to June 30, Apple is promoting the Ace hardware store with a boosted 6% Daily Cash offer.

Ace is on the list of retailers that Apple offers 3% Daily Cash for when using Apple Card through Apple Pay. The boosted rate doubles the usual offer at a time when spring and summer projects might already mean more trips to the hardware store.

The special limited time offer caps the total Daily Cash amount at $500, so keep your purchases under around $8,000 if your outdoor project allows. Anyone know if the Apple Reality Pro headset will be sold at Ace? It is the hardware store, after all.

Daily Cash can be used toward the Apple Card balance, spent through Apple Cash with Apple Pay, or even transferred to a bank account where it can be withdrawn as actual cash.

The Apple Card Family promotion only offers up to $150, but that’s free money that doesn’t require as much spending. Keep in mind, however, that the Apple Card Family promo only runs until Monday, June 5. Again, the Ace boosted Daily Cash offer is available for Apple Card holders though the month of June.

Apple also recently launched a compelling new feature for Apple Card holders with high-yield savings accounts. Apple Card is available through the Wallet app on the iPhone in the United States.

Thanks again, Antonio!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Card

Apple Card

A new kind of credit card. Created by Apple, no…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.