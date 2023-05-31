Apple Card promo doubles Daily Cash offer at Ace during June

Apple recently launched a special Apple Card promo that encourages cardholders to use the Apple Card Family feature for multiple cardholders. Now the company is offering up a more traditional promotion for the month of June.

From June 1 to June 30, Apple is promoting the Ace hardware store with a boosted 6% Daily Cash offer.

Ace is on the list of retailers that Apple offers 3% Daily Cash for when using Apple Card through Apple Pay. The boosted rate doubles the usual offer at a time when spring and summer projects might already mean more trips to the hardware store.

The special limited time offer caps the total Daily Cash amount at $500, so keep your purchases under around $8,000 if your outdoor project allows. Anyone know if the Apple Reality Pro headset will be sold at Ace? It is the hardware store, after all.

Daily Cash can be used toward the Apple Card balance, spent through Apple Cash with Apple Pay, or even transferred to a bank account where it can be withdrawn as actual cash.

The Apple Card Family promotion only offers up to $150, but that’s free money that doesn’t require as much spending. Keep in mind, however, that the Apple Card Family promo only runs until Monday, June 5. Again, the Ace boosted Daily Cash offer is available for Apple Card holders though the month of June.

Apple also recently launched a compelling new feature for Apple Card holders with high-yield savings accounts. Apple Card is available through the Wallet app on the iPhone in the United States.

Thanks again, Antonio!