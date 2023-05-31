This is the top reason Android users switch to iPhone – and it’s not blue bubbles

Following its report that showed Android users pivoting to iPhone at a 5-year high, CIRP is out today with a study that reveals why people are making the switch. Have a guess at the number one reason? Hint, it’s not iMessage.

The last report from CIRP showed that 15% of new iPhone buyers in the US are coming from Android. Now the firm has published a follow-up on its Substack that reveals why Android users in the US are jumping ship.

While iMessage’s blue bubbles are often talked about as a driving force for iPhone (as well as lock-in), interestingly, that was the least cited reason for switching.

The top reason was actually an issue with the Android experience. Over 53% of respondents said they moved to iPhone because of problems with their Android smartphone. Specifics cited were “their old phone did not serve them, because it was aging, needed repair, or had some deficiency that affected their user experience.”

The second most common reason to switch was for new features on iPhone like “a better camera, enhanced accessory options, or a more intuitive user interface.”

While mid and low-tier Android smartphones can be purchased for less than iPhones, 15% of those surveyed said they believed they spent “less on a new iPhone than they expected or than on a comparable Android smartphone.” CIRP says that was thanks to customers finding discounts on iPhones.

Finally, just 6% of those who switched from Android to iPhone said they made the move because of iMessage and FaceTime.

While this could be a relatively small sample compared to the big picture of US users, it suggests that the issue of blue bubbles could be exaggerated among the tech community and average users don’t see it as much of a problem.

However, while it may not be a draw to switch to iPhone, iMessage may become a compelling reason to stay once new users get used to it.