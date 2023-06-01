Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the ultimate robot vacuum and mop without compromise [Save $299]

What’s the difference between clean floors and a dirty home? The way it makes us feel, for one. But there’s always one more thing to do before spending time cleaning up each mess. No one should compromise on a tidy living space, however, especially when you’re someone who doesn’t settle for less in other areas of life.

That’s where Roborock can change the game for you. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum cleaner & Roborock easy-to-use app will give you back the time you never really had. Roborock does this by making vacuuming as easy as, well, playing a game on your phone.

If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has a taste for nice things that don’t force you to compromise on what you care most about. We all feel that way about the technology we choose to allow into our lives. Why should cleaning technology be any different?

Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be anymore. Roborock are the experts in robot vacuum cleaners. The talent at Roborock leverages their experience to create the best robot vacuums on the market that are competitively priced and don’t compromise on features.

Consider the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, for example. Regardless of how busy you are or how messy your home can get, Roborock S7 Max Ultra delivers a hands-free cleaning experience. Roborock puts you back in control of how you spend your time – no more settling for messy floors.

How does the S7 Max Ultra make this possible? For starters, it comes with an awesome docking system that keeps cleaning hands-free. This isn’t just your average charging dock, either. The Roborock All-round Docking System simply does not compromise.

Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra will dock itself to recharge, empty the vacuum’s bin, refill the robot mop reservoir, clean its brushes, and even dry itself off. No more time spent cleaning your mop after you wash your floors and waiting for your mop to dry before putting it away.

The robot vacuum cleaner is no slouch either. S7 Max Ultra features a powerful 5500Pa suction vacuum and Roborock’s special VibraRise Mopping technology to make it the ultimate floor cleaning system. This means the mop is capable is lifting up to 5mm above the surface while delivering 3000 high-speed scrubs per minute.

Auto mop lifting allows Roborock to vacuum, mop, or vacuum while mopping. This eliminates the need to remove the mopping brushes when moving from hardwood floors to carpet that you don’t want to get wet.

One of the hardest challenges with robot vacuums is preparing your floor to be cleaned – especially if you have pets or kids. Roborock designed the S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum cleaner with this challenge in mind. It features Smart Reactive Tech that detects obstacles in its path before it’s too late so you don’t have to worry about moving things around before or after cleaning.

You don’t need to compromise on control just to free up time cleaning, either. Roborock’s app lets you map your home in 3D with support for multilevel homes and different floor types. You can even clean along the floor direction and use AI to avoid no-go zones like down steps.

Available in black or white, Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot mop and vacuum is the ultimate floor cleaner for those who do not compromise.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra is available from June 1st for $1299.99. From June 1 through June 10, readers can purchase a $300 discount coupon for $18.99. Coupon customers will be emailed a special link to buy the Roborock S7 Max Ultra for $299 off the retail price for $1019.98 from June 1 through June 30.

Take control of your time and spend your energy doing things you love while letting Roborock take care of your floors.