Apple highlights ‘Beyond WWDC’ events happening next week around the world

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 2 2023 - 11:26 am PT
WWDC 2023 kicks off next week with multiple keynotes and sessions that developers can join online, plus a special event at Apple Park. But for those who weren’t able to attend the conference in person, Apple is now highlighting “Beyond WWDC” events happening next week around the world.

Beyond WWDC 2023

In a new webpage on the Apple Developer website, Apple is promoting events hosted by developer organizations for the week of WWDC. “Find even more opportunities for learning, networking, and fun,” the company says. There are more than 20 events selected by the company.

While most of them are focused on WWDC week, Apple has also highlighted some that will take place later this month or in July. These include:

  • Community Week: Online and in person (California), June 4–11
  • boulderOS: In person (Colorado), June 4–9
  • iOS Dev Scout Meetup: Online, June 5
  • SwiftGG: WWDC.Playground: Online and in person (China mainland), June 5–10
  • Extended Tokyo 2023: Online and in person (Japan), June 5
  • Bontouch Watch Party: In person (Sweden), June 5
  • CocoaHeadsNL Watch Party: In person (Netherlands), June 5
  • CocoaHeads Oslo Watch Party: In person (Norway), June 5
  • Copenhagen Cocoa Watch Party: In person (Denmark), June 5
  • Glucode Watch Party: In person (South Africa), June 5
  • CocoaHeads Campinas: In person (Brazil), June 27
  • iOS Dev Scout Meetup: Online and in person (Singapore), July 13

WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked into 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be on-site for WWDC 2023 all week long.

