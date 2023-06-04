Apple gifts WWDC23 developers limited-edition tote bags, enamel pins, more

Ahead of WWDC officially kicking off tomorrow, Apple has started gifting in-person developers a swag bag to commemorate the occasion. The goodies are being dolled out to developers when they register for the event and pick up their badges at Apple’s Infinite Loop campus.

Developers attending WWDC in person made their way to registration this afternoon. Unlike last year when registration was held in the Developer Center at Apple Park, this year’s festivities were held at the company’s Infinite Loop campus.

When picking up their badges, developers were gifted limited edition Apple swag including a WWDC23 tote bag, hate, thermos enamel pins, and hat. As shown off by Quentin Zervaas on Mastodon, the set of enamel pins includes custom designs for the Apple logo, the “face holding back tears” emoji, an iPhone 3G, the Finder app icon, the Apple Park spaceship, and more.

Follow along with 9to5Mac

9to5Mac is on the ground in Cupertino ahead of Monday’s keynote. The keynote will take place on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from Apple Park. You’ll be able to stream the event online and follow along with our live coverage for even more information.

Check us out on Twitter and Instagram, where we’ll be sharing pictures, videos, and more from Apple Park throughout the week.