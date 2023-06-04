 Skip to main content

Pre-WWDC Apple Park drone images show headset demo area, new shaded viewing for keynote

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 4 2023 - 8:56 pm PT
Apple’s preparation for WWDC 2023 is in full swing ahead of tomorrow morning’s keynote. New drone footage from above Apple Park today showcases one big thing Apple has in store for this year’s festivities: a special demo area reportedly dedicated to its forthcoming Reality Pro headset.

On Friday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has built a “large structure on the Apple Park campus” to offer demos of the Reality Pro headset this week. He also shared an overhead view of Apple Park, showing this structure’s location.

Now, drone footage of Apple Park taken on Sunday provides an even clearer look at Apple’s new headset demo area. The images come via our friends at Cider, the company behind a popular cross-platform Apple Music app.

In the drone footage, you can clearly see the recent addition to Apple Park’s campus, located near the employee fitness center on the northwest side of the sprawling campus. 9to5Mac has been in Cupertino for the past two days, and we’ve attempted to get a glimpse at the new building but without any luck. These new drone images get the job done, though.

You can also see the keynote area that Apple has set up on the opposite side of campus, towards the Apple Park Visitor Center. Unlike last year, the entire area is covered with shade. In addition to preventing sunburn, this will also make it easier for attendees to see the video screen and stay comfortable for what’s likely to be a 2-hour long keynote.

