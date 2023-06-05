Apple announces new landscape ‘StandBy’ mode for iOS 17 lock screen on iPhone

Apple is increasing the utility of the always-on display on iPhone with a new feature called ‘StandBy’ that appears automatically when the iPhone is docked in landscape mode.

It recreates a smart display interface with a large time display, calendar and other alerts. It also intelligently integrates Siri suggestions and Live Activities. It’s like an Amazon Echo Show built in to your iPhone.

You can customise the standby experience with a variety of times and styles. Notifications and widgets are cleverly integrated into the StandBy dashboard interface.

Apple suggested StandBy mode will come in handy for users who leave their iPhone on their nightstand, docked in a kitchen, or on a desk while at work.

StandBy will be available as part of iOS 17, coming this fall.