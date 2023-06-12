 Skip to main content

15-inch M2 MacBook Air and the $1299 laptop to avoid

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 12 2023 - 8:05 am PT
2 Comments

Say you’re in the market for a new Mac, and you want to spend $1299. You’ve got two choices. Pick your poison – only one is actual poison.

Maybe not actual poison, but, well, we’ll get to that.

$1299 is the starting price for Apple’s first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air. At just $100 more than a spec-for-spec 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, it’s a heckin’ good value. That’s like fifty bucks per inch.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is a great formula; bringing the thin and light design to a laptop with more screen real estate has long been a dream of mine.

Pro laptops are necessarily thicker and heavier. Larger displays are bigger, but that doesn’t have to mean thick and heavy. The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is the first Mac to fully realize that.

Prior to the M2 Air, the last 15-inch laptop from Apple was the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It weighed 4.04 pounds compared to the 15-inch MacBook Air at 3.3 pounds. Impressive!

Compare the 15-inch Air to the 16-inch Pro and the weight difference really kicks in: The Air is a full 1.5 pounds lighter than the M2 Max Pro at 4.8 pounds. The 15-inch Air is also 53 mm thinner than the 16-inch Pro.

Is the 15-inch MacBook Air worthy of its title? The numbers say so. It also happens to be a remarkable value, and you don’t have to compare it to the $2500 16-inch MacBook Pro to see that.

In addition to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple sells another machine today for $1299. Ah, yes, the beloved (sarcasm) 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar!

The reason for its existence is widely believed to be because businesses feel better about buying a Pro than an Air, and this Pro-in-name-only MacBook is $700 cheaper than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with pro ports and pro power.

Can you tell we’re not proponents of the 13-inch MacBook Pro? At least the year-old 13-inch M2 MacBook Air got a price drop. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro has to deal with a really tough comparison to the 15-inch MacBook Air for the same price.

Here are some key differences:

15-inch MacBook Air13-inch MacBook Pro
$1299$1299
Four colorsTwo colors
15.3-inch display with modern bezels13.3-inch display with dated bezels
18-hour battery life20-hour battery life
Function keysTouch Bar
2880 by 1864 pixels2560 by 1600 pixels
3.3 pounds3.0 pounds
1080p FaceTime HD camera720p FaceTime HD camera
Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofersStereo speakers with high dynamic range
Three-mic array with directional beamformingStudio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming
Bluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.0
MagSafe charging + Two Thunderbolt 4 portsTwo Thunderbolt 4 ports (one free if charging)

Seriously, take the Air over the Pro. More screen real estate, a better webcam, and access to both Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports while charging is way more professional for the same price.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch …
MacBook Air

MacBook Air

In 2008 Steve Jobs introduced the first ultra-th…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.