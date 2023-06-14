Best Buy expands Upgrade Plus lease program to include Apple Watch Ultra and M2 iPad Pros

Apple Watch Ultra and M2 iPad Pros aren’t cheap, but Best Buy still wants your money. To make Apple’s top-of-the-line hardware more affordable, Best Buy is expanding its Upgrade Plus leasing program to include both products.

At the end of each financing period, Upgrade Plus lets customers choose to keep their hardware with one final payment or upgrade it to the latest and greatest.

Through Upgrade+, customers can apply for financing to purchase the devices, spreading the payments across 36 months with the option to upgrade to a newer device in month 37. For example, customers can finance iPad Pro or Apple Watch Ultra from $17.32/month for 36 months and the $175.78 final payment is due in month 37, based on an original price of $799.

Upgrade Plus already offers leasing options for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini. Through the program, qualified buyers can essentially stretch out the bulk of payments over 36 months without interest, making the final payment a fraction of the full cost.

The convenience for customers who upgrade often but not annually is the ability to trade up to newer hardware under the same monthly payments model.

Best Buy will also let you turn in the leased hardware if you don’t make the final payment, but that’s not ideal after you’ve nearly paid for the purchase.

And as The Verge helpfully notes, the program is most appealing to customers who qualify for 0% interest. The alternative can be up to 29.99% APR for technology that greatly depreciates in value during the lease agreement. A high APR makes Upgrade Plus the most expensive way to buy products that are already pricey.