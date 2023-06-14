 Skip to main content

Racial Equity and Justice Initiative funding hits $225M, says Apple; UK exhibition announced

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 14 2023 - 4:23 am PT
Racial Equity and Justice Initiative funding | Apple promo images

Apple says that it has doubled its initial $100M commitment to the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative since it launched back in 2020.

With $200M already invested, the company has today announced a further $25M in venture capital funding – and is also continuing the gradual international rollout of the program …

Racial Equity and Justice Initiative recap

Apple launched the REJI back in 2020, promising to donate $100M to help continue “the unfinished work of racial justice and equality.” The fund focuses on education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform to improve the lives of people of color, with a particular emphasis on Black communities.

Alongside this, Apple introduced a new developer entrepreneur camp for Black developers, and promised to increase its spend with the Black-owned partners and companies it does business with.

CEO Tim Cook explained the reason for the program.

$200M invested, additional $25M committed

Apple has today revealed that it has so far invested a total of $200 through the program, and has committed an additional $25M in venture capital funding.

Apple today announced its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), a long-term global effort to advance equity and expand opportunities for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous communities, has more than doubled its initial financial commitment to total more than $200 million over the last three years.

Since launching REJI in June 2020, Apple has supported education, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform work across the U.S., with recent expansion to Australia, the U.K., and Mexico […]

Apple today committed an additional $25 million to Collab Capital, Harlem Capital, and VamosVentures — three venture capital funds working with minority-owned businesses […]

These investments are part of REJI’s economic empowerment pillar aimed at addressing systemic barriers to access, creating opportunity, and supplying funding to support underrepresented and underresourced communities and businesses of color.

REJI expands to 5th country: New Zealand

Apple also announced that it has added New Zealand to the initiative.

Today, Apple announced new programming in New Zealand in partnership with Te Pūkenga — New Zealand Institute of Skills & Technology, the country’s largest vocational educator. This work will support efforts to equip educators with the skills they need to prepare underrepresented Māori and Pasifika students to enter the country’s growing technology sector.

This follows similar work in Australia, where Apple provided grants to nonprofits serving Indigenous communities.

UK exhibition opens in July

Londoners will be able to visit an exhibition showcasing the results of one REJI program.

Apple partnered with the Southbank Centre to launch Reframe: The Residency, a program designed to reduce the barriers that exist for aspiring Black creatives. In May, the program’s first cohort was selected from London, Birmingham, and Manchester. Artists will present their work at a free exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, July 18, at the Southbank Centre. 

I’ll report back on that when I visit.

