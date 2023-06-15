9to5Mac Happy Hour 438: Hands-on impressions and thoughts on Apple Vision Pro design and features

Benjamin and Chance talk all things Apple Vision Pro, from hardware design to its features to its real-world appeal. We also walk through Chance’s impressions of his hands-on demo experience at WWDC last week. Plus, Apple just dropped a trio of new M2 Macs, including very the compelling 15-inch MacBook Air.
