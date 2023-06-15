Here’s a look inside Apple’s new 70W GaN USB-C charger [Video]

Along with the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple launched a slightly more powerful and more compact power adapter to fast charge the slim and large laptop. Now a teardown shows off the design and build of the new Apple 70W GaN USB-C charger.

Both the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air come standard with the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter. But while the 13-inch Air can be fast charged with Apple’s 67W charger, the company released a new 70W model that it says is required to fast charge the 15-inch MacBook Air.

When configuring the 15-inch Air, the 70W GaN charger is a free option to pick in place of the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact (you can also use a higher-powered charger, anything 70W or more).

Now ChargerLAB has done a teardown of the new 70W charger to check out the inside and also compare the dimensions against the 67W version.

The 70W is the second GaN charger from Apple after the 140W model and thanks to the tech, the 70W is smaller in size than the 67W predecessor (dimensions of 65 x 65 x 28.5 mm).

Check out a close look at all the components and layout of the 70W charger as ChargerLAB reveals the capacitors, heat sink, input fuse, transformer, and more.

And here’s the new 70W sitting in the middle of the 67W charger (the biggest one) and the 30W Apple charger: