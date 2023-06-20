Save on official iPhone 14 cases from $37 in Tuesday’s best deals, Twelve South MacBook stands from $48, more

All of today’s best discounts have been curated by the fine folks over at 9to5Toys, and on display here to save your wallet some stress. On tap today, you’ll be able to save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases from $37. Those who just picked up a new 15-inch MacBook Air will certainly want to check out Twelve South’s Curve Flex stand while it’s down to $68. And then a new all-time low wraps up the savings today on Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip, delivering Matter at $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe cases

Amazon today is offering a chance to save on Apple’s entire collection of official MagSafe iPhone 14 series cases. Applying to all three form-factors of the latest covers in just about every single colorway, the savings deliver 23% discounts or more and land at the best prices of the year on just about everything. Sprinkle in some new all-time lows on select styles, as well, pricing starts at $37.50. These offers are a few dollars below our previous mentions for the most part, too.

Each of the cases in the sale come backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles, too. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down on this page.

Twelve South’s Curve Flex stand is perfect for 15-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand for $68. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the first Amazon discounts to date as well as a rare overall chance to save. We last saw it on sale at just over $70 as part of an April Fools Day sale a few months ago, with today’s offer saving you 15% from the usual price tag. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machine into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk.

Also getting in on the savings is another form-factor for your desk. Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad at $48. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings while marking the lowest price of the year. Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M2 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction.

Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip delivers Matter at $45

Govee just launched its first smart home accessory equipped with Matter support. Released last month, the new Govee M1 Smart Color Lightstrip with HomeKit launched at $60. Now it’s dropping down to $45 courtesy of Amazon. That $15 discount amounts to only the second chance to save while delivering a new all-time low. This is $5 under the launch discount we saw right after it first began shipping in May, with 25% in savings attached.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

