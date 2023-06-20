Apple highlights iPhone 14 Pro video capabilities in new ad shot in Turkey

This week, Apple shared a new iPhone 14 Pro advertisement highlighting the device’s video capabilities. “The Great Escape” video is action-packed and shot entirely with the iPhone on the historic streets of Istanbul, and the ad is running exclusively in Turkey for now.

The company describes the new ad as an “action-packed chase story set in the historical streets of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar.” The two-minute video was shot “from start to finish” with an iPhone 14 Pro using all the features the device has to offer. This includes the Macro camera for close-up shots, Cinematic Mode for blurring the background, and Action Mode for better stabilization.

To show all these features in action, the video features two skateboarders running away from the police while performing extreme stunts and filming themselves with the iPhone 14 Pro.

“The Great Escape” has an entirely Turkish cast. The clip was directed by Sinan Sevinc and stars Bartu Küçükçağlayan, Dougie George, and Melis Sakaoğlu. The background song is “The Great Escape” by Golden Day, and it’s available on Apple Music.

It’s unclear whether Apple plans to adapt this ad to more countries besides Turkey. In the past, the company has made ads that were exclusive to a specific region.

You can watch the full video below:

iPhone 14 Pro was announced last year with a 48-megapixel main camera and a new Always-on Display with Dynamic Island. Although iPhone 14 Pro is still the latest iPhone available, we’re only three months away from the next generation iPhone, which is expected to be announced in September.

