Apple promotes Unsend iMessage and Action Mode with new iPhone 14 ads

Apple on Monday shared two new iPhone 14 advertisements on its YouTube channel. While one of them highlights the new Action Mode for videos, the other promotes a feature introduced with iOS 16 for every iPhone user, which is Unsend iMessage.

New iPhone 14 ads

The first video is focused on promoting the iPhone 14’s Action Mode, which uses the ultra-wide lens to capture video with incredible stabilization. “Action mode turns a shaky camera into smooth video. Relax, it’s iPhone 14,” says Apple. It’s worth noting that Action Mode is available for every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model, but not for previous generation iPhones.

The second ad, on the other hand, is named “R.I.P. Leon” and it highlights the Unsend iMessage feature, which is part of iOS 16. The half-minute video shows in a funny way how users can avoid embarrassing situations by deleting iMessages sent to both people.

“Unsend and edit messages. Relax, it’s iPhone,” the company describes. One thing to keep in mind is that although Apple is promoting Unsend iMessage with an iPhone 14 advertisement, the feature is available for every iPhone model running iOS 16. It also applies to iPad models running iPadOS 16.

Interestingly, at least so far, most ads promote iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but not the Pro models. The only ads for the iPhone 14 Pro were shared by the company shortly after its announcement in September, including one highlighting Dynamic Island and another showing how the Crash Detection feature works.

You can watch the new iPhone 14 ads below or directly on YouTube.

