Apple expands Self Service Repair with iPhone 14, M2 Macs, system config changes, more

Apple has announced a major expansion of its Self Service Repair program. Starting this week, the Self Service Repair program will be available for the iPhone 14 lineup as well as the M2 13-inch MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple is also making updates to its System Configuration process, which is a key aspect of iPhone repairs…

Apple announced the news in a post on its Newsroom website on Tuesday. System Configuration is a post-process repair tool for iPhone repairs for things like batteries, cameras, and displays.

Running System Configuration after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure maximum performance and quality. Additionally, for repairs involving biometric authentication, such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Configuration links the biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy. Self Service Repair users can now initiate System Configuration by placing their devices into Diagnostics mode and following onscreen prompts. Users no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed.

Starting on June 21, Apple will update Self Service Repair to include the iPhone 14 lineup, the M2 MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen, and the MacBook Pro powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max. This expansion includes the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers

Finally, the Self Service Repair program is also expanding to include the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, plus Mac desktops with the M1. This expansion will be available in the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Apple touts that it has “nearly doubled” the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training over the last three years. There are over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers, with a global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers and more than 100,000 active technicians.