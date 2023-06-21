Buying an iPhone in the US costs 2% of your annual salary – but more than 100% in two countries

Buying an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB model costs the average American 2% of their annual salary – the second cheapest price in the world when measured in this way.

But there are countries where the same phone costs more than 100% of the average annual salary …

The lowest price as a proportion of annual salary is in Switzerland, where the figure is 1.8%. The US and Singapore both sit at 2%; the UK is twice as expensive in relative terms, at 4%; other European countries range from 3.5% to more than 10%.

World of Statistics shared the league table of the comparative cost of buying an iPhone in a number of different countries around the world.

🇨🇭 Switzerland: 1.8%

🇺🇸 United States: 2.0%

🇸🇬 Singapore: 2.0%

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates: 2.8%

🇦🇺 Australia: 2.9%

🇨🇦 Canada: 3.0%

🇭🇰 Hong Kong: 3.2%

🇳🇴 Norway: 3.3%

🇳🇿 New Zealand: 3.5%

🇳🇱 Netherlands: 3.5%

🇩🇰 Denmark: 3.7%

🇩🇪 Germany: 3.9%

🇯🇵 Japan: 3.9%

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: 4.0%

🇮🇪 Ireland: 4.1%

🇰🇷 South Korea: 4.1%

🇫🇮 Finland: 4.3%

🇦🇹 Austria: 4.4%

🇧🇪 Belgium: 4.6%

🇫🇷 France: 4.8%

🇸🇪 Sweden: 4.5%

🇪🇸 Spain: 6.2%

🇹🇼 Taiwan: 6.3%

🇮🇹 Italy: 7.2%

🇨🇿 Czech Republic: 8.0%

🇨🇳 China: 9.3%

🇵🇱 Poland: 11.2%

🇵🇹 Portugal: 11.3%

🇲🇾 Malaysia: 11.8%

🇭🇺 Hungary: 14.8%

🇷🇺 Russia: 16.3%

🇲🇽 Mexico: 16.9%

🇹🇭 Thailand: 18.5%

🇦🇷 Argentina: 23.1%

🇮🇳 India: 23.4%

🇮🇩 Indonesia: 32.2%

🇵🇭 Philippines: 34.5%

🇹🇷 Turkey: 34.7%

🇧🇷 Brazil: 38%

🇮🇷 Iran: 43.9%

🇻🇪 Venezuela: 59%

🇪🇬 Egypt: 88.4%

🇵🇰 Pakistan: 104.1%

🇳🇬 Nigeria: 105.3%

It should be noted that prices are not directly comparable, as some countries include sales tax, while the US doesn’t.

Additionally, in many developing countries the average salary in the country as a whole is much lower than the average in big cities – but it’s still an eye-opening look at relative costs.