AirTag fulfills destiny, helps locate giant bull statue stolen from taco restaurant

When Apple set out to create an item tracker with deep iPhone integration, you just know the company aspired to make something that would change lives.

That’s exactly what happened with an AirTag recently for a recently opened taco restaurant located in San Antonia, Texas.

Tacos Don Manolito only opened in January, and its giant bull mascot named Manolo has already been boosted. Fortunately, Manolo wasn’t lost for long.

That’s thanks to chef and restaurant owner David Barquet, who had the foresight to equip the 150-pound fiberglass bull with an AirTag – just in case.

After arriving to work on a Tuesday morning, Barquet and staff were able to contact police and inform the authorities of the giant missing bull.

Finding a giant bull in Texas is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack, or at least finding a very specific needle in a haystack filled with needles.

Fortunately, police were able to use the location data from pinging the AirTag to track down Manolo’s whereabouts. The temporary owners of the bull claimed to have purchased it from someone else, Barquet says, but he doesn’t buy it considering the fiberglass bull was taken between when his restaurant closed and reopened.

All I know is that if this isn’t the next great AirTag ad, I need to speak with whoever is in charge of marketing.