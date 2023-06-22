 Skip to main content

Vision Pro OLEDoS displays: Chinese company SeeYa targets Apple orders

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 22 2023 - 5:43 am PT
1 Comment
Vision Pro OLEDoS displays | Abstract blue electronic face image

We noted last week that Vision Pro supply will be constrained by the advanced OLEDoS displays used in this device. So far, Sony is Apple’s sole supplier, but Chinese company SeeYa is hoping to change that.

SeeYa has just spent $24M on kit designed to boost its own production of OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) displays, and the company is reportedly targeting Apple orders …

OLEDoS displays

This is the fourth generation display technology to be used for VR/AR headsets, and so far we only know of two devices that will be using it for sure.

OLEDoS, aka OLED on silicon. This is the most advanced form of headset display tech, and is coming to both the Meta Quest 3, and Apple’s Vision Pro. While AMOLED uses thin-film transistors as the backplane, OLEDoS instead uses monocrystalline silicon. The advantage? Pixels are much smaller (cf. Apple’s comment on 64 VP pixels in the size of one iPhone pixel) – plus OLEDoS tech uses less power, and weighs less.

Though drone maker DJI is also said to be planning to switch to OLEDoS displays for at least some Point of View (POV) headsets, used by pilots to get an immersive view from the drone.

As we explained, Vision Pro production capacity may be limited to as few as 200,000 units per year, which could hit availability at launch.

Chinese OLEDoS supplier targeting Apple orders

The Elec reports that SeeYa has just bought OLEDoS production equipment.

Display production equipment maker Sunic System said on Tuesday that it will be supplying its deposition machine for OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) to Chinese display panel maker SeeYa. The deal is worth 32.2 billion won [$24.6M] and the contract will last until June of 2024.

BOE, another Chinese display company which has been an on/off iPhone display supplier to Apple, is also investing in the same Sunic System OLEDoS kit. It seems likely that it too will be hoping to win Vision Pro OLEDoS display orders.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
OLEDoS

OLEDoS

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor