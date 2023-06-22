Vision Pro OLEDoS displays: Chinese company SeeYa targets Apple orders

We noted last week that Vision Pro supply will be constrained by the advanced OLEDoS displays used in this device. So far, Sony is Apple’s sole supplier, but Chinese company SeeYa is hoping to change that.

SeeYa has just spent $24M on kit designed to boost its own production of OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) displays, and the company is reportedly targeting Apple orders …

OLEDoS displays

This is the fourth generation display technology to be used for VR/AR headsets, and so far we only know of two devices that will be using it for sure.

OLEDoS, aka OLED on silicon. This is the most advanced form of headset display tech, and is coming to both the Meta Quest 3, and Apple’s Vision Pro. While AMOLED uses thin-film transistors as the backplane, OLEDoS instead uses monocrystalline silicon. The advantage? Pixels are much smaller (cf. Apple’s comment on 64 VP pixels in the size of one iPhone pixel) – plus OLEDoS tech uses less power, and weighs less.

Though drone maker DJI is also said to be planning to switch to OLEDoS displays for at least some Point of View (POV) headsets, used by pilots to get an immersive view from the drone.

As we explained, Vision Pro production capacity may be limited to as few as 200,000 units per year, which could hit availability at launch.

Chinese OLEDoS supplier targeting Apple orders

The Elec reports that SeeYa has just bought OLEDoS production equipment.

Display production equipment maker Sunic System said on Tuesday that it will be supplying its deposition machine for OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) to Chinese display panel maker SeeYa. The deal is worth 32.2 billion won [$24.6M] and the contract will last until June of 2024.

BOE, another Chinese display company which has been an on/off iPhone display supplier to Apple, is also investing in the same Sunic System OLEDoS kit. It seems likely that it too will be hoping to win Vision Pro OLEDoS display orders.