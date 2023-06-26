$3500 Vision Pro will help us sell our $6500 XR-3, says competitor

The announcement of the $3500 Vision Pro starting price didn’t go down well with those in the keynote audience, but a company which makes an even more expensive mixed-reality headset believes that Apple’s entry into the field is a good thing for its own prospects.

Varjo’s XR-3 VR/AR headset comes in at an even more eye-watering $6500, but the company claims that it welcomes the competition …

$3500 Vision Pro is cheap, says VR company

While there were audible gasps and groans when Apple announced the starting-price of the Vision Pro, a production company specialising in VR and mixed-reality content said we were using the wrong basis for comparison.

It’s not an expensive Meta Quest, said the Thrillseeker Media Group, but rather a cheap Varjo XR-3.

Varjo XR-3 used for military pilot training

Finnish company Varjo makes its XR-3 mixed-reality headset for the enterprise sector, and it costs a cool $6,495. But the high-end device is so good, it says, that one even pricier version is used for military pilot training.

Leonardo and Varjo have announced today that they are joining forces to enhance the capability of Leonardo’s aircraft training devices through industry-leading mixed reality technology from Varjo […] Starting from Varjo’s latest XR-3 Focal Edition headset, first utilized by Leonardo’s Smart Chair for training scenarios of future-generation aircraft, the agreement will see Leonardo develop next-generation immersive training solutions that leverage best-in-class Varjo headsets for multiple use cases across the pilot training curriculum. Leonardo and Varjo will work in close partnership to drive innovation and develop solutions that meet the rigorous demands of Leonardo’s customers.

The plan is that an ultra-realistic mixed-reality environment could replace some full-on simulator sessions.

Varjo welcomes Vision Pro

TNW reports that the company believes Apple’s move into the field will be a positive thing.

Rather than view the Vision Pro entry as a threat, the company hopes Apple’s arrival will turbocharge the sector. “Apple’s entrance into XR with Vision Pro is an important moment for our whole industry,” said Urho Konttori, Varjo’s CTO and co-founder. “Mixed reality is already a fixture in the enterprise sector… We hope today is the turning point for consumers when it starts being part of their everyday lives too, with promising applications for entertainment, personal productivity, and communication.”

While it’s true that the company has little choice but to put a brave face on it, there are others who agree.

“I expect that, in the short term at least, Vision Pro will largely create opportunities for other businesses by raising the profile of XR generally,” Sam Dale, a technology analyst at market research firm IDTechE, told TNW. “This includes Varjo, which I believe targets a substantially different customer type to the Vision Pro.”

We noted similar comments earlier in the month.

Among AR professionals, the mood is jubilant. “This is the single greatest thing that could happen to this industry,” says Jay Wright, CEO of VR / AR collaboration platform Campfire 3D. “Whether you make hardware or software. We’re excited about it.”

As for the, ah, reality, we’ll have to wait and see – in particular whether Apple makes inroads into the high-end professional sector.