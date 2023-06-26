 Skip to main content

T-Mobile ditches AutoPay discount for Apple Pay despite history of security woes

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 26 2023 - 12:14 pm PT
15 Comments

T-Mobile’s long-feared and unpopular change to AutoPay is set to officially go into effect next month. Starting on July 25, T-Mobile will no longer accept credit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay for AutoPay. This means that if you want to secure the $5 per line discount for using AutoPay, you’ll have to update your payment method to use either a bank account transfer or a debit card.

This change has been in the works at T-Mobile for months and is finally going into effect on July 25. T-Mobile’s reasoning is: It pays higher processing fees on credit card transactions, so it saves a few bucks on each transaction by limiting AutoPay to debit and bank payments only. But that doesn’t mean T-Mobile users aren’t upset about the change, and rightfully so.

Many credit cards offer phone insurance at no extra charge, so long as users pay their phone bill every month with that credit card. Additionally, some credit card companies – like American Express – also offer a statement credit every month for cell phone bills.

The change is also a double-whammy for Apple Card users. When buying with Apple Pay, Apple Card customers can lock in 3% Daily Cash on their purchase. Now that T-Mobile is removing Apple Pay as an AutoPay option, however, that 3% kickback is also gone.

Another complaint many T-Mobile users have voiced is that they aren’t keen on giving their banking information or debit card information to a company that’s had more than its fair share of data breaches in recent years. Credit cards offer protection against unauthorized purchases, while Apple Pay keeps your card information entirely secure. That’s not the case for debit and bank transfer purchases.

One workaround (though this doesn’t address the security concerns) is to set your AutoPay details to a bank or debit account, as required. Then, manually use the T-Mobile app every month to pre-pay your bill before the scheduled AutoPay transfer. It’s not ideal, but it’s an option.

T-Mobile doesn’t seem keen on listening to this feedback, so you’ll have until July 25 to update your AutoPay information to be a debit card or bank account.

Thanks, Michael!

Follow ChanceTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com