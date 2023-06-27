Apple Arcade adding Stardew Valley, remastered Ridiculous Fishing, and more in July

Apple Arcade is set to get a big boost in July with the addition of three major new titles. As first reported by Polygon, the new titles include a remastered version of Ridiculous Fishing alongside “App Store Greats” versions of Stardew Valley and Slay the Spire.

Apple also says that “major” updates are coming to existing Apple Arcade titles Mini Motorways and Mini Metro+ in July. Plus, updates to What the Car? and What the Golf?

The new Ridiculous Fishing game is a remastered version of one of the most popular iPhone games, which first debuted on iOS back in 2013. The premise of the game is that players attempt to catch fish and then shoot them out of the sky. Polygon explains:

Ridiculous Fishing is an enormously fun arcade game that involves plumbing the depths of the sea with improbable bait (such as a toaster), collecting as many fish as possible, hurling them into the sky, and then gunning them down.

Apple says that the new version of Ridiculous Fishing coming to Apple Arcade is a “full and expanded remaster,” rebuilt in 3D. The game has been “built from the ground up by the original award-winning team.” The new version will also include a “competitive mode with daily, weekly, and monthly challenges and leaderboards.”

Also coming to Apple Arcade in July are new “App Store Greats” versions of Slay the Spire, farming simulator Stardew Valley, and Lego Duplo World. These Apple Arcade games will be branded Slay the Spire+, Stardew Valley+, and Lego Duplo World+. Apple Arcade subscribers will get full access to all content from each game, with no in-app purchases, ads, or other upsells.

Slay the Spire+ and Lego Duplo World+ will launch on July 7, followed by the remastered version of Ridiculous Fishing EX on July 14. Stardew Valley+ will launch on July 21. On July 28, Apple Arcade will add a “cozy new life/simulation game” called Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

