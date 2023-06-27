How to watch Hijack on Apple TV, starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba stars in the new seven-part thriller ‘Hijack’, streaming now on Apple TV+. The limited series features Idris Elba’s character Sam Nelson respond to an airplane hijacking. Similar to shows like ’24’, Hijack is told in real time across seven episodes.

Following the takeover, Sam Nelson coordinates with other passengers onboard to save as many lives as possible. As a professional negotiator, he is well skilled to try and make a deal with the criminals.

While Idris Elba is confined to the cabin, the series also shows ground control response who are investigating the passenger list to figure out what the hijackers want, and who exactly they are.

Each episode of the series covers one hour of the hijacking, with the ordeal on the plane portrayed in real time fashion with limited time skips. Idris Elba stars alongside Archie Panjabi, Eve Myles and more in this British production, which hails from Elba’s production company — Green Door Pictures — and his exclusive content deal with Apple TV+.

How to watch Hijack

You can watch Hijack on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies.

The first two episodes of Hijack are streaming today, with the remainder of the seven episodes rolling out weekly on Apple TV+, every Wednesday.

The first two episodes of Hijack are streaming today, with the remainder of the seven episodes rolling out weekly on Apple TV+, every Wednesday.

