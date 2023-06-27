 Skip to main content

How to watch Hijack on Apple TV, starring Idris Elba

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 27 2023 - 9:00 pm PT
0 Comments
Hijack Apple TV

Idris Elba stars in the new seven-part thriller ‘Hijack’, streaming now on Apple TV+. The limited series features Idris Elba’s character Sam Nelson respond to an airplane hijacking. Similar to shows like ’24’, Hijack is told in real time across seven episodes.

Following the takeover, Sam Nelson coordinates with other passengers onboard to save as many lives as possible. As a professional negotiator, he is well skilled to try and make a deal with the criminals.

While Idris Elba is confined to the cabin, the series also shows ground control response who are investigating the passenger list to figure out what the hijackers want, and who exactly they are.

Each episode of the series covers one hour of the hijacking, with the ordeal on the plane portrayed in real time fashion with limited time skips. Idris Elba stars alongside Archie Panjabi, Eve Myles and more in this British production, which hails from Elba’s production company — Green Door Pictures — and his exclusive content deal with Apple TV+.

How to watch Hijack

You can watch Hijack on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies.

Get a seven-day free trial here for new account signups. Apple TV+ is accessible exclusively through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. PC and Android users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The first two episodes of Hijack are streaming today, with the remainder of the seven episodes rolling out weekly on Apple TV+, every Wednesday.

Other notable upcoming premieres include new documentary film Stephen Curry: Underrated and drama feature film The Beanie Bubble. Check out everything streaming on Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.