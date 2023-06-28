Apple Pencil 2 falls to $89 in Wednesday’s best deals, Anker’s latest USB-C chargers from $16, more

Halfway through the work week, our pals at 9to5Toys are rounding up all of the best Apple discounts for Wednesday. Leading today’s pack of deals, Apple Pencil 2 complements your new M2 iPad Pro as it falls to the second-best price yet at $89. Also getting in on the discounts, Anker’s just-released USB-C chargers are on sale from $16 to go alongside Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit with an included smart button dropping to $77. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil deals headline the savings

Complementing all of the iPad discounts we’ve seen throughout June so far, the first discount in over a month is landing on Apple Pencil 2. Ask anyone who’s put it to the test, and they’ll tell you just how much of a must-have the popular stylus is. Not just an essential, today Amazon is making the Apple Pencil 2 a better buy as it falls to the second-best price to date at $89 shipped. Landing from its usual $129 going rate, you’re looking at $40 in savings. This comes within $4 of the all-time low from back in May, and is the first discount since.

Apple Pencil 2 does so much more than just enable artists to use their iPad as a drawing tablet. It’s a great note-taking tool, on top of delivering more precise input than your fingers. And if you’re rocking one of the new M2 iPad Pro in either screen size, you’ll be able to take advantage of a new hover feature that means you can interact with the display without even touching Apple Pencil 2 onto the device. The stylus magnetically clicks onto the side of your device for not just storage, but also to charge, and is compatible to everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Also joining in on the Apple Pencil deals, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $89 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $10 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Anker’s just-released USB-C chargers on sale from $16

Back at the start of the month, Anker launched its latest USB-C charger just in time for the new 15-inch MacBook Air to hit the scene. Now it’s offering one of the first chances to save on its new 317 100W USB-C Charger, thanks to an offer via the brand’s official Amazon storefront that drops the MacBook-ready accessory down to $29. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the second-best price of all-time low. We did see a short-lived launch discount go live back at the very beginning of June, with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of that Amazon low.

The perfect accessory to upgrade your new 15-inch MacBook Air, Anker’s latest USB-C charger instantly justifies its space in your everyday carry by clocking in at just a fraction of the size of Apple’s own compatible wall adapter. On top of being fit for Apple’s latest release, this just-released single port USB-C charger can handle dishing out up to 100W of juice to handle M2 Pro MacBooks and more. A USB-C cable is included in the package, too. We also break down all of the other notable inclusions like Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 adjustable power output in our launch coverage.

While it’s not seeing quite as notable of a discount, you can take advantage of some all-time low savings on the new 317 charger’s smaller counterpart. Anker also launched its new 312 30W USB-C Wall Adapter at the start of the month, and now it’s seeing a small discount down to $16. That’s down from $18, marking only the second discount to date, and matching the launch promotion we saw back at the very beginning of June.

Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit includes a smart button for $77

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Button Kit for $77. Dropping down from the $175 going rate it has been trending at as of late. Delivering $98 in savings, you’re now looking at a new all-time low while undercutting our previous mention by $16, too. Serving as the perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter pack even has something for your partners or roommates who aren’t quite ready to fully embrace smartphone-controlled lights.

Alongside the required Hue bridge for pairing everything together, you’re getting three of the brand’s original color LED smart bulbs that work with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 60W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package to deliver some manual control for those times when it is easier just to tap a wall switch.

Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a monitor riser at $212 low

Earlier this year, Anker launched a new versatile 2-in-1 desktop accessory that does double duty for MacBook workstations. The new 675 USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand normally sells for $250, and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, the $38 discount now delivers the best price we’ve seen to date at $212. This is $12.50 below our previous mention and only the third overall discount so far since first launching in February following its original CES reveal.

The 12-in-1 design comes centered around a 100W USB-C power passthrough port that turns a single cable from your MacBook into plenty of other I/O like a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and a whole host of USB-C and USB-A slots. All of that comes built into the monitor riser form-factor, that can elevate a display or iMac, with room underneath for your MacBook, Mac mini, and other gear. Anker then rounds out the package with a 7.5W Qi charger on the top to make the most of its footprint. We further explore what to expect from the package in our launch coverage, too.

