Could this 4GB sealed original iPhone actually net $100,000 at auction?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 29 2023 - 1:16 pm PT
4GB sealed orig iPhone

We’ve seen a lot of sealed original iPhones go up for auction in the last year. After a record was set in February at $63,000, demand and prices have died down in the last few months. However, now an auction house has a rare 4GB sealed original iPhone that it believes could garner up to $100,000.

After the sealed iPhone mania seemed to peak in February we saw several more of the 8GB models up for grabs. The latest one in April went for just over $18,000 – a $45,000 drop from the February auction.

Fast forward to today, launching its newest auction on the original iPhone’s release date anniversary, LCG Auctions has four sealed original iPhones up for grabs. And one, in particular, is special – a 4GB model that Apple only produced for a few months.

LCG estimates that the first release 4GB sealed original iPhone will sell for between $50,000-$100,000. Or in other words, has a shot at breaking the record for the most expensive iPhone auction.

Bidding is starting at $10,000 for the rare 4GB model (at 2 pm PT today, June 29) and will run until July 16.

The auction lot also includes an 8GB sealed OG iPhone, a 16GB sealed OG iPhone, and a first European model sealed OG iPhone.

Each of those is estimated to be worth progressively less than the rare 4GB original iPhone with bidding starting at $5,000, $2,500, and $2,500, respectively.

