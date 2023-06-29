Satechi launches 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock aimed at creatives

Satechi has debuted its latest Mac (and Windows) accessory with the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock. The device features 16 different ports to cover all your needs including connectivity for external displays, legacy I/O, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD slots, 96W of pass-through power, and more.

Satechi designed its new Thunderbolt 4 dock with “creative professionals and content creators in mind.”

The Multimedia Pro Dock is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and can be used laying down or upright with the included stand pad. Here’s the rundown on all the I/O:

Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock specs

2x DisplayPort 1.4

2x HDMI 2.1

1x Thunderbolt 4 to host with 96W power delivery

1x USB-C 3.2 10Gbps

3x USB-A 3.2 10Gbps

2x USB-A 3.2 5Gbps

1x USB 2.0 for charging up to 7.5W

SD and Micro SD card slots (speeds up to 312MBs and can be used simultaneously)

3.5mm Audio Jack In/Out

Ethernet 2.5Gbps

Kensington Lock

DC/20V Port – 135W Power Supply Included

Mac and Windows compatible

Price: $349.99 – 20% off at $279 with code TB4 until July 6

Satechi highlights that because Mac supports Single Stream Transport (SST) instead of Multi-Stream Transport (MST), when hooked up to four monitors, the dock will “output video in extended mode to two screens and mirror the other two.”

You can pick up the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock direct from Satechi at 20% off ($279) now with code TB4 until July 6. After that, the dock will return to its normal $349.99 price.

Here’s a closer look at all the I/O:

9to5Mac’s Take

With six USB-A ports and just one USB-C port on the rear, it’s clear Satechi built this Thunderbolt dock for creatives who need lots of legacy ports (and plenty of external display support).

While it would have been nice to see at least one USB-C port on the front of the dock along with the host connection port, Satechi is probably thinking most MacBook users will have one or two USB-C ports free on their laptops.

Overall, Satechi is delivering a solid amount of connectivity with good performance at a fair price – especially the $279 launch price that’s running until July 6.